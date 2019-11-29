chicago police department

VIDEO: Police body slams man accused of spitting on cop; COPA investigating

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was recorded body slamming a man to the ground during an arrest Thursday, after officials say the man spat in the cop's face.

The video was taken around 4 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood.

Two CPD officer said they approached a 29-year-old man who was drinking alcohol at a bus stop. Officers said the man became "irate," threatened them and then spat in an officer's eye and mouth.

That's when the officer performed what they call an "emergency takedown," according to police.

This 41-second video of the incident that was posted to social media shows the man facing a police SUV with an officer standing behind him.

The officer can be seen picking the man up off his feet, throwing him to the ground.

The man appears to lie motionless in the street as other officers gather around him.

The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The 32-year-old officer who said he was spit on was also treated and released.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has seen the video and tweeted out:

"While a single video does not depict the entirety of the interactions between the police and the individual, this particular video is very disturbing."



The officer's use of the emergency takedown maneuver is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).



Chicago Police said there are charges pending against the 29 year-old man at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestcontroversial videocaught on videochicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thieves prey on customers dining out at Chicago restaurants
Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke transferred from federal custody
Officers credited with saving life of 15-year-old boy shot in West Lawn
Victims lured via dating sites robbed in Woodlawn: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman distracted by phone hit by Blue Line train after falling on tracks: Police
London Bridge stabbings 'declared a terrorist incident': UK police
Police: SWAT team called to Portage Park apartment after man fires shots
Black Friday frenzy underway at Rosemont outlet mall
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Show More
Public vaping, smoking banned in Northwest Indiana town
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Sam's Toy Box: Throwback toys
Sinkhole opens on California highway, traps car in mud
Girl Scouts discourage forced holiday hugs
More TOP STORIES News