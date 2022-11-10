WATCH LIVE

2022 Veterans Day: LaSalle Network gives tips for vets looking for new jobs

As Veterans Day holiday approaches, here's how to approach a job interview

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, November 10, 2022 6:15PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is help for veterans who are looking for jobs as civilians, after they serve.

That transition can sometimes be tough.

Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network joined ABC7 Chicago with some tips Thursday.

She said it's best to re-work resumes with a lot of military jargon for a civilian job and to highlight transferable skills, like team building, people management, project management and accomplishing a goal with limited resources.

And interviewees should always come to an interview ready with questions.

The LaSalle Network has a specific division that works with veterans.

Visit www.lasallenetwork.com for more information.

