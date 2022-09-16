Vice President Kamala Harris talks fight for reproductive health care while in Chicago for UIC forum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is in Chicago Friday to take part in a political rally at UIC.

The vice president is with Governor JB Pritzker and other Democrats.

Earlier in the day, she also discussed the fight for reproductive health care.

Vice President Harris touched down for a day of politics in Chicago, greeted by a small delegation of local female Democratic lawmakers.

Harris arrives as Chicago is squarely in the crosshairs of multiple national controversial political issues, namely, abortion rights and immigration.

In her first stop of the day, Harris sat with Chicago's mayor, Governor Pritzker and abortion providers.

After the Supreme Court's ruling overturning the nationwide constitutional right to abortion, Illinois is now one of the only states in the Midwest that's vowed to continue providing protections for women seeking abortions.

"So we convened today to talk about -- we in each of our respective positions of leadership -- what we can do individually and collectively to address this issue and, frankly, this injustice," Harris said. "It is through the leadership of governors, like Governor Pritzker, that we look to for what states, like Illinois, have been and continue to do to not only provide for the women of this state but as the governor has said, and he and I've talked about this, under his leadership to be a safe haven for women around the state and in neighboring and surrounding states."

Medical providers in Illinois told the vice president that the increased demand is weighing heavily on them.

"Today is exactly 12 weeks post Dobbs. We have received calls from over 4,500 people seeking support. People from over 40 states and two countries have received our support in accessing abortion care right here in Illinois," said Megan Jafo, with Chicago Abortion Funds.

This comes just a day after Indiana's near total ban on abortion went into effect. It prohibits almost all abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother or fetus are in danger.

"It's despicable. It's misogynistic and it's deadly. There's no doubt that our nation is headed down a dangerous spiral, one where a radical few dictate who does and doesn't deserve rights," Governor Pritzker said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the vice president what her administration in Chicago has done to try and expand access to abortions in Chicago, as well as protect providers and people traveling from out of state.

"I issued an Executive Order earlier this summer that barred any city agency, and notably our police department, from cooperating in any way with any of these states that are seeking that kind of information to try to capitalize women or providers. We know how to do that, because we've done that in a context of not cooperating with ice regarding immigration issues," Lightfoot said.

Now Vice President Harris said she will take what she heard in Chicago back to lawmakers in Washington.

The Republican National Committee responded to all of this in a statement saying: "If Kamala Harris, JB Pritzker and Lori Lightfoot spent as much time fixing their policies that brought Chicagoans rising taxes, historic inflation, and rampant crime as they did talking about abortion, Chicago voters might be able to provide for their families and keep them safe."