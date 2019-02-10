VIDEO: 40-vehicle pile-up in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin injures 7

Forty vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday in Eau Claire County in Wisconsin. Video courtesy of Facebook/Morgan Van Ryn.

Seven people were injured in a 40-vehicle pile-up Sunday afternoon in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin due to snowy and slippery conditions.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash that involved seven semi trucks and 33 other vehicles, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. in both directions of Interstate 94 near mile marker 85 near Eau Claire.

Traffic was cleared by Sunday evening, but traffic was re-routed around the area after the crash.

Travel information is available at www.511wi.gov or by calling 511.
