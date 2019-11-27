VIDEO: Rockton man arrested after caught on video groping, kissing women without permission at Wisconsin Walmart

JANESVILLE, Wisc. -- An Illinois man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing and kissing women at a Wisconsin Walmart.

The incidents happened on November 21 just north of the Illinois border in Janesville.

Surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing shoppers, placing money in their hands and kissing them.

He also smacked a 17-year-old store employee on her backside after he questioned her about her virginity, according to police.

Police said he also approached women at Festival Foods and the Janesville Mall.

They have arrested a 50-year-old man from Rockton, Illinois. Charges are pending.
