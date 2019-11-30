chicago police department

VIDEO: Police officer body slams man accused of spitting on cop; COPA investigating

By Will Jones and Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was hospitalized after being slammed to the ground by a Chicago police officer Thursday when he allegedly spit on a cop while being detained for drinking alcohol in public.

The video was taken around 4 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police say two officers approached a 29-year-old man who was drinking alcohol at a bus stop. Officers said the man became "irate" and threatened them. After the man licked an officer's face and spit in his eye and mouth, the officer performed an "emergency takedown," according to officials.

This 41-second video that was posted to social media shows the man facing a police SUV with an officer standing behind him.

The man has been identified by his mother as Bernard Kersh. Keshia Johnson said she fell to her knees after watching the video of her son.

"I was nervous. I was scared. My heart dropped. I know I automatically thought the worst. He wasn't moving," Johnson, said.

The man appears to lie motionless in the street as other officers gathered around him.

"I don't think that justifies them slamming him to the concrete on his head," said Johnson.

Jovonna Jamison, who requested not to show her face on TV, recorded the incident. .

"I was shocked. I was hysterical. I was worried. I was in fear that this gentleman wouldn't make it out alive," said Jamison.

A CPD spokesman called the actions in the video concerning. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is now out of the hospital but remains in police custody. The 32-year-old officer who said he was spit on was also treated and released. He remains on duty, according to officials.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to the video, tweeting:

"While a single video does not depict the entirety of the interactions between the police and the individual, this particular video is very disturbing."





Chicago Police said there are charges pending against the man at this time.

Johnson is hoping the officer is held accountable for what happened to her son, who is a father of two girls.

"He could have died from that hit on the head. Thank God he is still here but anything could have happened," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestcontroversial videocaught on videochicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CPD officer body slams man to ground during arrest
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Woman kidnapped in Englewood and sexually assaulted for 6 days, police say
Witness to Laquan Mcdonald's fatal shooting settles lawsuit
Boy, 17, shot in Brighton Park
Thieves prey on customers dining out at Chicago restaurants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Portage Park SWAT situation ends after hours-long standoff
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
London police fatally shoot suspect in attack that killed 2
Witness to Laquan Mcdonald's fatal shooting settles lawsuit
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Boy, 17, shot in Brighton Park
Show More
3 people wounded in Hague stabbing: Dutch police
Woman kidnapped in Englewood and sexually assaulted for 6 days, police say
Moon, Saturn to meet in night sky on Black Friday
Sam's Toy Box: Throwback toys
Sinkhole opens on California highway, traps car in mud
More TOP STORIES News