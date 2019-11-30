VIDEO: Police officer body slams man accused of spitting on cop; COPA investigating

While a single video does not depict the entirety of the interactions between the police and the individual, this particular video is very disturbing. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 29, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was hospitalized after being slammed to the ground by a Chicago police officer Thursday when he allegedly spit on a cop while being detained for drinking alcohol in public.The video was taken around 4 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood.Police say two officers approached a 29-year-old man who was drinking alcohol at a bus stop. Officers said the man became "irate" and threatened them. After the man licked an officer's face and spit in his eye and mouth, the officer performed an "emergency takedown," according to officials.This 41-second video that was posted to social media shows the man facing a police SUV with an officer standing behind him.The man has been identified by his mother as Bernard Kersh. Keshia Johnson said she fell to her knees after watching the video of her son."I was nervous. I was scared. My heart dropped. I know I automatically thought the worst. He wasn't moving," Johnson, said.The man appears to lie motionless in the street as other officers gathered around him."I don't think that justifies them slamming him to the concrete on his head," said Johnson.Jovonna Jamison, who requested not to show her face on TV, recorded the incident. ."I was shocked. I was hysterical. I was worried. I was in fear that this gentleman wouldn't make it out alive," said Jamison.A CPD spokesman called the actions in the video concerning. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force.The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is now out of the hospital but remains in police custody. The 32-year-old officer who said he was spit on was also treated and released. He remains on duty, according to officials.Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to the video, tweeting:"While a single video does not depict the entirety of the interactions between the police and the individual, this particular video is very disturbing."Chicago Police said there are charges pending against the man at this time.Johnson is hoping the officer is held accountable for what happened to her son, who is a father of two girls."He could have died from that hit on the head. Thank God he is still here but anything could have happened," she said.