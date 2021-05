EMBED >More News Videos A woman was injured after crashing a car with five children inside into a building in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows an SUV crashing through the front of a West Town restaurant and bar Monday.Police said a 77-year-old driver was attempting to parallel park when he hit the gas instead of the brakes, reversing through the front windows of Cleos Bar and Grill in the 1900-block of W. Chicago Avenue.The video shows someone walking in front of the bar just moments before the crash.No one was injured and the driver was not cited, police said.