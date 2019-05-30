Wisconsin beauty store surveillance video shows robbers macing employee

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A brazen beauty store robbery was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a group of women pepper spray an employee to steal hair extensions at Value Beauty.

In the video, the women grab weaves from the beauty store's wall.

When an employee walks up, one woman maces the man as the others grab more merchandise.

Police say the women got away with $1,000 worth of hair products.

One woman has been identified. Investigators were only able to identify one of the brazen thieves. Prosecutors said Shaherah Edwards admitted to having mace and throwing the can at the employee.

The others are still on the run.

