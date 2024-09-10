Walking in the footsteps of greatness: Muhammad Ali's training camp

Fighter's Heaven: Muhammad Ali's former training camp is a museum nestled in the quiet rolling hills near Deer Lake, Pennsylvania. Its mission is to educate about Ali's legacy.

DEER LAKE, Pa. -- Walking in the footsteps of greatness.

That's one way to describe a tour through the bucolic and peaceful camp along Pennsylvania's foothills in Schuylkill County.

Muhammad Ali nicknamed his training camp Fighter's Heaven, and it was used by the three-time Heavyweight champion for many of his greatest battles in the 1970s.

Owner Mike Madden explains, "People need to be reminded what a magnificent man he was. He was once the most recognized man on Earth. Forty years since his last fight and people are still talking about him."

Purchasing the property after Ali's passing in 2016, Madden and his staff have made it their mission to preserve and educate the public about the legacy of arguably the greatest fighter in history.

They've restored the camp using photos and testimony to how it looked when Ali trained here for fights such as the Thrilla in Manilla and the Rumble in the Jungle.

"It's like Pompeii," Madden says. "Nobody is training here anymore. The last guy that trained here is Muhammad Ali. And when people see it and experience it, they get it. They want to come back. And all of a sudden, it's not too far away."

Fighter's Heaven is open on the weekends 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (May through October) and during the week by appointment.

Admission is free but donations are accepted. Please visit fightersheaven.com for more information.