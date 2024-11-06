Easton open-air market has been harvesting happiness since 1752

Easton, Pennsylvania -- America's oldest open-air market is thriving in Easton, Pennsylvania, with local vendors featuring some of the area's rich agriculture.

It also features some of the arts, crafts and events that have brought the community together since 1752.

The market started in Easton's Public Square but now takes over the scenic Larry Holmes Drive overlooking the Lehigh and Delaware Rivers that meet at Scott Park in Easton.

The market has survived for more than 270 years through pandemics and world wars and despite struggling it has always persevered.

It is thriving now with more than 50 vendors lining the streets every Saturday morning.