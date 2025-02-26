Revisiting 'Oscars So White' 10 years later

It was 10 years ago when the hashtag "Oscars So White" went viral, forever changing the face of the awards show.

It was 10 years ago when the hashtag "Oscars So White" went viral, forever changing the face of the awards show.

It was 10 years ago when the hashtag "Oscars So White" went viral, forever changing the face of the awards show.

It was 10 years ago when the hashtag "Oscars So White" went viral, forever changing the face of the awards show.

It was 10 years ago when the hashtag "Oscars So White" went viral, forever changing the face of the awards show.

Watch the video player above, where Alicia Vitarelli caught up with the woman who turned a post into a world-wide movement.

For the latest stories and videos about the Oscars, go here.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.