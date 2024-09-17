This Pennsylvania spot holds the title of 'Best and Biggest' buffet in America

This renowned buffet, stretching an impressive 200 feet, offers a diverse array of dishes from smoked beef brisket to hand-breaded fried chicken.

EAST EARL, Pennsylvania -- Shady Maple Smorgasbord in Lancaster, Pa., is known as the biggest and best buffet in the USA.

With a focus on Pennsylvania Dutch cooking, the buffet is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with dinner prices ranging from $25 to $35.

The dining room can seat up to 2,000 people and in 2023 alone, the buffet has served over 1.2 million customers.