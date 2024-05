U.S. Marine surprises little sister at school

U.S. Marine Hector Aviles gave his little sister a surprise to remember during his break from deployment.

U.S. Marine Hector Aviles gave his little sister a surprise to remember during his break from deployment.

U.S. Marine Hector Aviles gave his little sister a surprise to remember during his break from deployment.

U.S. Marine Hector Aviles gave his little sister a surprise to remember during his break from deployment.

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania -- Corporal Hector Aviles, 24, is stationed in Okinawa, Japan, with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Little did his sister Mariah know that he was back in town for a few weeks.

And the way she found out was a surprise to remember.

Watch our video to see the surprise and hear why Mariah is proud of her big brother.