deadly shooting

2 Carol Stream teens shot, 1 killed after Volo chase involving stolen vehicle ends in shooting, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
VOLO, Ill. (WLS) -- One teen was killed and another seriously hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting in northwest suburban Volo.

Lake County, Illinois sheriff's deputies responded about 2:50 a.m. to Route 12 and Route 120 for a possible fight in progress, police said.

When they arrived, they found three people in a parking lot in the 30400-block of Route 12. Two had been shot: One was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The third suffered only minor injuries.

Police said a 35-year-old Round Lake Beach man had his vehicle stolen several days ago and located it about 2:45 a.m. Sunday near Route 12 and Route 120. Two 17-year-old boys from Carol Stream were inside the vehicle, police said.

They tried to drive away from the man, but the vehicle ran out of gas. They then pulled into the parking lot in the 30400-block of Route 12.

RELATED: Vigil held for Rockford bowling alley shooting victims; 6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random attack at Don Carter Lanes
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds gathered outside a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night to remember the victims of a deadly shooting Christmas weekend.



The three got into a struggle, police said, and a gun was pulled out and fired multiple times.

The two 17-year-olds were shot, one killed and the other seriously hurt. The 35-year-old suffered minor non-gunshot wounds, and did not need medical treatment, police said.

The sheriff's office said it has no reason to believe anyone else was involved in the incident. The office also said there is no immediate threat to the community.

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, and an autopsy for the deceased 17-year-old is tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Police did not immediately provide information about who fired the gun.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
volocarol streamround lake beachauto theftdeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingteen shotteen killedcar theftstolen car
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Vigil held for victims of Don Carter shooting at Rockford bowling alley
4th suspect in fatal attempted carjacking of Chicago firefighter arrested in PA
As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings up in Chicago, NY, too
Kenosha protest shooting suspect now faces curfew charge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 4,469 COVID-19 cases, 81 coronavirus deaths
IL residents cross state lines to dine inside
Englewood fire at 2 homes leaves 4 hurt: CFD
IL officials demand more vaccines
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
COVID vaccine appointment turns into surprise marriage proposal
To speed up vaccine access, doctor suggests single doses
Show More
WI pharmacist awaiting charges for deliberately spoiling COVID-19 vaccine: officials
Entrepreneur starts 'rage therapy' business after rough 2020
SWAT called for armed man in Gresham home: CPD
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Teen girl critically hurt in Englewood shooting: CPD
More TOP STORIES News