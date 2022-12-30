Walgreens closing Wicker Park pharmacy location next month

Walgreens announced it will close its pharmacy in Wicker Park on Milwaukee Avenue next month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walgreens is closing one of its most well-known stores in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

The store in the former Noel State Bank building on Milwaukee Avenue near Damen Avenue will shut down on January 31.

Walgreens officials said in a statement, "As we move forward on our strategy to expand Walgreens role as a leader in the delivery of local healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve. We have made the difficult decision to close this location. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers."

Prescription files will automatically transfer to another Walgreens about a half-mile south on Milwaukee Avenue.