'Momo Challenge' that encourages suicide resurfacing on internet again

EMBED </>More Videos

Police around the world are warning parents of a disturbing, violent internet challenge that could be encouraging children to take their own life.

Leonard Torres
A disturbing and violent internet challenge that went viral in 2017 has resurfaced.

Police around the world are warning parents about the online challenge that could be encouraging children to take their own life.



According to the Daily Mail, the so-called "Momo Challenge" began appearing all over the world a couple years ago and follows the same style every time. The challenge asks the user to add and contact someone called "Momo." They then send a barrage of frightening images and violent messages encouraging violence or suicide.


The image of a woman with grotesque features is linked to the game and taken from a Japanese doll artist Midori Hayashi. The artist is not involved in the challenge.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, the challenge is possibly linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl from Argentina who apparently took her own life. If confirmed by police, the girl will be the first victim of this disturbing challenge.

The challenge seems to be passing around primarily through WhatsApp and Facebook, and authorities aren't sure of the perpetrators' motive. It has also allegedly popped up through YouTube in Peppa the Pig and Fortnite videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social mediau.s. & worldtrendapp
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
Chicago Election Results: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle set for mayoral runoff
Chicago Election Results 2019: Coverage, candidates and more
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Family: Murders of 5 Pa. relatives sparked by cult influences
Police release photo of suspect in fatal shooting of NW Side HS student
Red Line riders punched through train windows
Girl Scout cookie hero arrested on drug charges
Show More
Chicago mayoral election 2019 sees low voter turnout
Chicago aldermanic races 2019: Incumbents Moreno, Moore unseated
Infant with skull fractures dies, toddler thrown off building
Pickup truck crashes through building on NW Side
Sheriff: Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack
More News