Suburban nursing home under investigation after residents' relatives say no medical staff show up

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- An investigation is underway into Warren Barr Lincolnshire nursing home, which is licensed to care for over 100 people, after people reported no medical staff were on duty Monday.

The event happened as the nursing home changed to new ownership on May 1.

Ceil Barrie said when she came to move her parents out, she found nearly no staff on site, leaving some seniors without medical care for hours.

"It's criminal that they left those people unattended for that long," Barrie said. "Walked through the front doors, police everywhere, and then just an eerie, eerie silence."

State officials said a severe staff shortage left seniors at the facility without medical care for hours as new owners The Wealshire took over the now-former Warren Barr rehab Facility.

Residents were made aware of the ownership changes in two letters last week. Barrie said when she arrived, the place was nearly empty of all staff.

"People, that morning, were calling ambulances. They were calling 911 just to get their parents out because they needed care," she said.

Lincolnshire police said three residents were treated at a local hospital. Investigators said the nursing home typically has more than 60 employees, but on Monday only one-third showed up.

According to officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health, when they arrived there was "no nursing or other clinical staff on duty at the facility."

The state's investigation will now look into if penalties will be handed down, including possible citations and fines.

In the meantime, state officials said they have brought back former employees to care for the remaining seniors here, at least until next week. ABC7 did reach out to the new owners for a comment, but have yet to hear back. When we called the facility, we were told no one could provide us with a statement.