Suspect in Washington Park sex assault of girl released by Chicago police: community activist

A suspect in the Washington Park sex assault of an 11-year-old girl was released by Chicago police, a community activist said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family members of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually abused on Chicago's South Side last week plan to speak out Tuesday morning, demanding charges in the case.

A possible suspect in the attack and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl on her way home from school has been found, according to a community activist.

The community activist told ABC7 Chicago Monday the possible suspect was spotted by community members and held until police arrived.

Andre Smith, CEO of Chicago Against Violence, said the victim's grandmother received a photo of that possible suspect and showed it to the girl, who recognized him as her attacker.

Smith said the suspect was released without charge, pending further investigation.

Chicago police said no one is currently in custody, and this remains an ongoing investigation.

The child's mother and grandmother are planning to speak at a news conference outside Chicago police headquarters about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Activists held a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday outside Dulles Elementary School, to ask how and why this happened and call for a federal investigation.

"We're demanding that resources be gave to these students for crisis because that was their classmate. That was their friend. You don't know what they're going through," said Smith.

Chicago police released a sketch Saturday of the man wanted for kidnapping and sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl on the South Side.

The girl was dragged into an alley and sexually abused as she walked home from school Thursday.

"I want the Chicago Police Department to bring in every sex offender that is in Washington Park into a lineup and get that baby to look at all of them, and if she points out one of them they should be dealt with," said activist Bamani Obadele. "This is a serious matter. This should not be toyed and played with."

Obadele is offering a $2,500 reward, part of a reward package totaling $4,000 and growing, for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

"We need to stand up and call a thing what it is. Time is out for this type of behavior taking place in our community and swept under the rug," Obadele said.

According to a community alert issued by police, the suspect approached the girl from behind while she was walking home from school about 3:30 p.m. in the 6200-block of South Indiana Avenue in Washington Park.

"That is a block and a half which Safe Passage should have been able to see if they were out there doing what they were paid to do," Smith said.

Police said the man put his hand over her mouth and pulled her into a secluded part of an alley, where he sexually abused her. The girl was able to break free and ran away, police said. The man fled in another direction.

The suspect is described by police as a man between 45-60 years old, between 5'8" and 5'10," with a thin build, graying hair and a mustache or goatee. He was wearing a black shirt that had a rip on the right sleeve, black jeans with a silver belt buckle and beat-up black work boots.

Police said children should walk in pairs or small groups, and any suspicious persons or activity should be reported to 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD's Special Investigation Unit at 312-492-3810. Anonymous tips an also be submitted via CPDTIP.com.