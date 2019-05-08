Chicago police share emotional video tribute to 4 slain officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department shared an emotional video tribute to four fallen officers killed in the line of duty.The department posted the video on social media ahead of National Police Week, which starts on Sunday.Commander Paul Bauer and Officers Samuel Jimenez, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary will be honored in ceremonies in Washington, D.C. next week.Commander Bauer was shot and killed in the Loop while pursuing a suspect on foot. Officers Gary and Marmolejo were struck and killed by a commuter train in the Rosemoor neighborhood while chasing a suspect. Officer Jimenez was also killed in the line of duty while responding to the Mercy Hospital shooting last November.More than 200 Chicago officers will travel to the nation's capital to take part.