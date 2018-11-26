DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --Family members and colleagues gathered Monday for the funeral for fallen Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez, who was fatally shot a week ago as a gunman opened fire at Mercy Hospital.
"He didn't live for himself. He lived for the people of this city, protecting them and putting others' lives before his own as he proved a week ago today," said Father Dan Brandt during his homily. "Yes, three innocent lives were lost last Monday, but without his courage and the courage of the other responding officers, how many dozen might have been hurt or killed that fateful day?"
The two-hour service was held at Chapel of Saint Joseph at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, ending at about 1:30 p.m.
The main celebrant for the funeral was Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich.
"We have lost, and our city is poorer today because of his death. Something has been taken from us," Cupich said.
Jimenez was a 28-year-old married father of three young children -- two daughters, Ebony and Angelina, and a son, Julian. He joined the Chicago Police Department less than two years ago and lived in Chicago's Edison Park neighborhood. He graduated from Foreman High School.
"Sam wasn't the kind of cop who did this job to get recognition. He did his job with sincerity, professionalism and, as we all learned, profound courage and selflessness," said CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson during the funeral. "We as a city are fortunate to have had him on our side."
Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel also spoke at the funeral.
"His family, friends and fellow officers remember him as a protector, a guardian, a hero," Emanuel said. "Last week, when he received the call that there was a shooting at Mercy Hospital, he selflessly and courageously ran towards danger. He sacrificed his safety for the safety of others. He gave his life to save the lives of others. ... Throughout his life and on the last day of his life, Samuel followed his two north stars -- love of family and love of city."
A private burial service will be held at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines.
Colleagues remembered Jimenez as an officer committed to serving the city where he grew up.
"In this era of transformation in policing, Sam understood that we don't want just warriors, we want guardians and the cruel irony is that he lost his life being a warrior trying to save other people," said Chicago police Cmdr. Mark Buslik.
Sunday night, family, friends and colleagues came together for his wake. Hundreds of uniformed police officers from Chicago and other agencies filled the funeral home to remember an officer they said was committed to protecting and serving the people of the city where he grew up.
RELATED: Mercy Hospital Shooting: 4 dead, including Chicago Officer Samuel Jimenez and gunman
Some knew him well, while others never met Officer Jimenez, but they were there to support those closest to him.
"It's a touching day for us to be here and it's a tough day for this family and the next many months are not going to be easy for these folks," said mourner Jay Vincent.
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: Illinois State Police investigating Mercy Hospital shooter's gun permits
Officer Jimenez was one of three people killed in the shooting at Mercy Hospital. Dr. Tamara O'Neal and pharmacy resident Dayna Less were also killed. The shooting began as a domestic dispute between O'Neal and her ex-fiancé, the shooter, Juan Lopez, who was also killed.
Earlier Monday, a private funeral was held for Less in Lansing. She will be laid to rest in Libertyville.
A funeral for O'Neal will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the First Church of God in LaPorte, Indiana. A viewing will precede the funeral at 10 a.m.
O'Neal will also be remembered at a wake on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Haverstock Funeral Home in LaPorte.