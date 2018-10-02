EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4392523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Defense attorneys called a psychologist to the witness stand to testify about the mindset of an officer.

A reporter was taken into custody after a judge said he was recording the proceedings, in violation of the judge's decorum order.

The murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke resumed Tuesday morning.Van Dyke is expected to take the witness stand in his own defense after testimony resumes after 1 p.m. Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder for shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.Tuesday morning, defense attorneys called a psychologist Dr. Lawrence Miller to the witness stand to testify about the mindset of an officer.Dr. Miller is a psychologist specializing in psychological effects of stress on police officers. He has consulted on several cases of police use of force and the things that officers react to during a stressful situation."In an emergency situation, if something is bad, you gotta do something," Dr. Miller said. "You've got to escape. But wait, you can't just escape, you have to neutralize the threat because that's your job and that's essentially what explains what we're seeing on the slide."He also testified that in times of stress, like the use of deadly force, officers can sometimes have tunnel vision or even tunnel hearing.Freelance reporter Zachary Siegel was taken into custody after the judge said he was recording the proceedings, in violation of the judge's decorum order.There was no testimony Monday after one of the jurors got sick. Closing arguments in the trial could begin on Friday.Also, organizers are planning for a massive boycott if Van Dyke is acquitted of murder. They say they would want to shut down Chicago for a day."Nobody go to school, nobody go to work, nobody drive the buses, nobody go to work at the hotels, nobody go to work anywhere and no shopping" said Father Michael Pfleger.Shutting down an expressway is also on the table.