WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in trial of CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Opening statements are underway Monday in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke after the judge denied a motion to change the venue.

The judge declined the motion after the 12 jurors were officially sworn in. Van Dyke's attorneys wanted the trial moved out of Cook County.
Van Dyke opening statements: What to expect
Today we hear opening statements in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.



Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke has opted for a jury trial. The jury is made up of eight women and four men.

LIVE BLOG: Jason Van Dyke trial on Laquan McDonald murder charges

He's charged with first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Dash cam video showing the officer shooting 16 times just seconds after he got out of his patrol car. The African-American teenager was stealing car radios and was holding a small knife in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline

In the video, McDonald appeared to be walking away when the shots were fired.

Van Dyke told the Chicago Tribune he is not a murderer.

"I never would have fired my gun if I didn't think my life was in jeopardy or another citizen's life was," he said. "It's something you have to live with forever."

Peaceful protesters are expected to gather outside of the courthouse. Many will be watching this case very closely.

Key players in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke

Members of the public who want to observe in court are required register for a seat in advance in person. A limited number of seats will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

You can watch the opening statements along with the rest of the trial through a live stream on abc7chicago.com and the ABC7 news app.
