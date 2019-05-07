Waukegan plant explosion: 2 more victims identified; search continues for 4th missing worker

The search continues Tuesday for a fourth missing worker, who is presumed dead.
Nine people were inside the plant at the time of the explosion, which could be felt miles away and scattered debris for blocks.
Allen Stevens, 29, of Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, was rescued from the rubble and airlifted to Loyola Medicine's Burn Center. He died at the hospital on Saturday, from burns suffered in the explosion.
"Great guy. Worked here a couple of years. Always had a smile on his face, ton of friends, hard-working. We knew he was going to go places," Craig Schilz, Stevens' former co-worker.
Search teams recovered two bodies from the scene over the weekend.
Relatives confirmed 57-year-old Jeff Cummings of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also killed in the blast.
His son said he was a supervisor who ran back in to the plant to make sure his guys were out. His family calls him a hero.
Byron Biehn, 53, of Kenosha County, Wisconsin, was also killed in the explosion. His family called the loss unimaginable.
WATCH: Chopper 7HD over large explosion at AB Specialty Silicones plant
Tuesday is the fourth day emergency crews sifted slowly and carefully through the rubble, for the last remaining victim.
"Every time you cut a piece away, every time you pull a piece away, you have the possibility of further collapse," Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said.
The next big task for crews is to piece together evidence buried at the scene and figuring out what caused the explosion.
"We don't want to destroy any evidence that be under there, and we need to do it slowly and methodically, safely, for all personnel involved," Lenzi said.
That investigation could take weeks.