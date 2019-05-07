Waukegan plant explosion: 2 more victims identified; search continues for 4th missing worker

EMBED <>More Videos

Three Wisconsin men who died after a devastating explosion ripped through the AB Specialty Silicones plant in north suburban Waukegan have been identified.

By
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three Wisconsin men who died after a devastating explosion ripped through the AB Specialty Silicones plant in north suburban Waukegan have been identified.

The search continues Tuesday for a fourth missing worker, who is presumed dead.

Nine people were inside the plant at the time of the explosion, which could be felt miles away and scattered debris for blocks.

EMBED More News Videos

Two people are dead and two others are still missing and presumed dead after a large explosion at a silicone plant in Waukegan Friday night.



Allen Stevens, 29, of Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, was rescued from the rubble and airlifted to Loyola Medicine's Burn Center. He died at the hospital on Saturday, from burns suffered in the explosion.

EMBED More News Videos

Searches continued again Monday for the last person still missing following a deadly explosion at a silicone plant in Waukegan.



"Great guy. Worked here a couple of years. Always had a smile on his face, ton of friends, hard-working. We knew he was going to go places," Craig Schilz, Stevens' former co-worker.

Search teams recovered two bodies from the scene over the weekend.

EMBED More News Videos

Crews located another body on Sunday at the site of a large explosion at a Waukegan industrial plant, officials said, bringing the death toll from that incident to three with one p



Relatives confirmed 57-year-old Jeff Cummings of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also killed in the blast.

His son said he was a supervisor who ran back in to the plant to make sure his guys were out. His family calls him a hero.

Byron Biehn, 53, of Kenosha County, Wisconsin, was also killed in the explosion. His family called the loss unimaginable.

WATCH: Chopper 7HD over large explosion at AB Specialty Silicones plant
EMBED More News Videos

The Lake County Sheriff reports the explosion came from the AB Specialty Silicones plant in the area near Sunset Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Waukegan.



Tuesday is the fourth day emergency crews sifted slowly and carefully through the rubble, for the last remaining victim.

"Every time you cut a piece away, every time you pull a piece away, you have the possibility of further collapse," Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said.

The next big task for crews is to piece together evidence buried at the scene and figuring out what caused the explosion.

"We don't want to destroy any evidence that be under there, and we need to do it slowly and methodically, safely, for all personnel involved," Lenzi said.

That investigation could take weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake countywaukegansearchexplosionman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Waukegan explosion: Search resumes for missing worker, 1st of 3 victims identified
2nd body found at site of Waukegan explosion; 1 still missing
2 dead, 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sandra Bland's cellphone video of 2015 Texas traffic stop emerges
Co-workers remember mother killed by stray bullet on SW Side
Chicago grandfather mistakenly left for dead for hours by CFD paramedics
R. Kelly appears in court for status hearing
Former CPD sergeant charged in Andersonville bar fight
Man kills woman day after she gets restraining order
WATCH: Driver in custody after car travels for miles with no tires
Show More
Allegations of spiked drinks at Jake Paul party under investigation
Partial rail bridge collapse closes 87th Street on South Side
Aurora woman threatens husband with knife, sets fire: police
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
More TOP STORIES News