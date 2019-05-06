Waukegan explosion update: Search resumes for missing worker; 3 others killed

Search teams recovered the body of one worker in the rubble Sunday, bringing the death toll to three with another person unaccounted for and presumed dead.
Crews are working from the outside moving in, peeling back layers of the plant searching for one more worker.
"Our firefighters are really working in some horrible conditions in there," said Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi. "The entire building has collapsed in the areas we're trying to search now."
Cell phone video from Friday shows flames and huge plumes of smoke at the site of AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan. The explosion was felt and heard across Lake County.
Dogs have been brought in to search the area, but it's difficult for crews who are limited because only some parts of the collapsed structure are safe.
"I'm just real heartbroken for the families because I work in warehouses a lot and we deal with a lot of chemicals at times in different warehouses, so it is a scary thing," said Jared Booker, who works at a nearby plant.
A representative for the company said the three men who did not escape were actively mixing products at the time. It appears they knew something was wrong.
Those who escaped the building told rescuers it was the three men who alerted the others to get out.
"Most of the processes they do are very non-hazardous. Silicone itself, non-hazardous substance," said Waukegan Fire Marshal Lenzi said. "Something this weekend went horrifically wrong. That's what our investigation will come up with."
WATCH: Plant explosion damages nearby homes, businesses
Nine people were in the building at the time of the blast. Four people were transported to the hospital, including 29-year-old Allen Stevens, who died Saturday.
A stainless steel vessel containing a chemical process is the focus of pinpointing a possible cause.
"As a process can fail, it was an explosion," Lenzi said. "There was no fire that caused it, there was something building up in one of the processes that then went wrong."
Officials could not say if hydrogen played a role. They have not ruled it in or out.
Officials said the explosion appears to be accidental and an investigation into the exact cause will take at least a month.
Autopsies on the two bodies recovered are scheduled for Monday.
Some nearby businesses will remain closed Monday because of damage from the blast.