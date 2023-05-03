An DCFS investigation has been opened into the death of a toddler found unresponsive in a northwest suburban daycare.

Death of toddler at northwest suburban daycare in Island lake under investigation

ISLAND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- An investigation has been opened into the death of a toddler found unresponsive in a northwest suburban daycare.

On Tuesday, April 25, Island Lake police were called to the Lots of Tots Childcare in the 200 block of West Burnett Road around 8:45 a.m. When they arrived they found a 23-month-old boy unresponsive and not breathing.

The toddler was taken first to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry and then transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Three days later, on April 29, the toddler was pronounced dead.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has launched an investigation into the toddler's death, which is expected to take several weeks.

The Island Lake police chief said the death appears accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy was performed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office but the cause of death has not yet been released pending forensic pathology results.