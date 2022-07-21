triple shooting

Waukegan police investigating 2 shootings just hours apart that killed 1, injured 4

Waukegan violence: 3 victims drove themselves to gas station on Washington Street after incident, police said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 killed, 4 wounded in Waukegan shootings just hours apart: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Waukegan police are investigating two separate shootings two hours apart that wounded four people and killed another Wednesday night in the northern suburb.

Police said officers responded about 8 p.m. to the 2400-block of Greenwood Avenue for a reported shooting and found two victims with severe injuries.

The first victim was a Waukegan man in his 30s, who was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The second victim is a man in his 20s from Millburn. He is still hospitalized.

Detectives believe the men were sitting in a car in that block when a dark-colored sedan drove up, someone shot the victims and then the vehicle drove away.

Spent shell casings were recovered.

At 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400-block of Melrose Avenue for a reported shooting and were told three victims had driven themselves to a gas station in the 2700-block of Washington Street.

All three victims are from Waukegan and in their 20s and 30s.

They were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

Detectives believe they were targeted.

Waukegan police again recovered spent shell casings from the scene.

No one was in custody for either shooting later Thursday.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Waukegan police at 847-360-9001.

