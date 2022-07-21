Teen boy killed in Woodlawn shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.CPD responded about 12:15 a.m. to the 1000-block of East Marquette Road and found the boy lying on the ground.He had been shot multiple times in the stomach and died in the street, Chicago police said.Witnesses said they saw a blue minivan take off after the shooting.CPD did find a weapon at the scene.There was no one in custody later Thursday morning. Area One detectives are investigating.There have been 171 juveniles shot this year, including 26 homicides.