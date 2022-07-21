chicago shooting

Teen boy killed in Woodlawn shooting: Chicago police

Chicago violence: CPD said boy shot multiple times, died in street
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy, 14, killed in Woodlawn shooting: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

CPD responded about 12:15 a.m. to the 1000-block of East Marquette Road and found the boy lying on the ground.

He had been shot multiple times in the stomach and died in the street, Chicago police said.

Witnesses said they saw a blue minivan take off after the shooting.

RELATED: Teen boy critically injured in Grand Crossing shooting: Chicago police

CPD did find a weapon at the scene.

There was no one in custody later Thursday morning. Area One detectives are investigating.

There have been 171 juveniles shot this year, including 26 homicides.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowoodlawnchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingteen killedteen shotchicago violencechild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
GA man kills wife, himself at downtown Chicago condo: reports
Teen boy shot in Grand Crossing critically injured: CPD
2 found shot dead in Streeterville condo complex
25 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
TOP STORIES
3 armed robberies reported in under an hour on North Side: CPD
Kankakee couple killed, 3 kids injured in GA crash on family trip
Shark appearing to be great white washes up on Long Island beach
Bodycam video of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old released
Mother seeks justice after 7-year-old son killed in 'ambush' shooting
Posen police officer honored for saving baby
Thieves steal $10K worth of items Chicago Jewish camp's van in SF
Show More
Bakery refuses to back down amid backlash for hosting drag show
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy
Teen arrested after allegedly stealing car with kids inside: CPD
Chicago man charged with Naperville health club stabbing
6 Turpin siblings file lawsuit alleging 'severe abuse' in foster care
More TOP STORIES News