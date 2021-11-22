'Their eyes gleamed': Waukesha Christmas parade victims ID'd, including members of Dancing Grannies

At least five people were killed and another 40 injured after police said a red SUV drove into the parade.
The victims have been identified to the Waukesha Police Department as:
-Virginia Sorenson, 79,
-LeAnna Owen, 71,
-Tamara Durand, 52,
-Jane Kulich, 52,
-Wilhelm Hospel, 81
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group confirmed three of their members are among those who were killed, as was a volunteer.
The fifth victim was a local bank employee.
In a Facebook post, the group said, "The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are devastated by this terrible tragedy with of loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade.
"Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness. While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts.
"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together.
"Our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time, as more information and updates become available it will be posted. Please keep them their families, friends, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and everyone who lives have forever changed in your thoughts and prayers."
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee was also impacted. One of its priests and multiple parishioners were injured.
Children's Wisconsin hospital said it helped treat 18 children injured in the incident.
Six of those children are in critical condition, doctors said Monday. The ages of those injured range from 3 to 16 years old, including three sets of siblings.
"We received with different levels of injuries; some were conscious, some were not conscious," said Dr. Amy Drendel, the head of the hospital's emergency department.
Injuries ranged from cuts to faces, broken bones to serious head injuries.
Hundreds of people were in attendance for the parade.