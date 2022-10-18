Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial continues Tuesday with more testimony

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing 6, injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove into Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Testimony will continue Tuesday in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial.

Darrell Brooks is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. In testimony Monday, witnesses recounted the aftermath of the tragedy.

Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly objected to anyone in court calling him "Mr. Brooks," despite body cam video showing him identifying himself by that name.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case this week.

On day 10 of the trial Friday, Judge Jennifer Dorow dismissed the jury after continuous interruptions from defendant Darrell Brooks.

After continuing back and forth, Judge Dorow left the courtroom, saying, "I am going to step off and give Mr. Brooks five minutes to cool off."

When testimony resumed, a Waukesha police officer testified about shooting at the suspect's vehicle, as it approached parade-goers.

"Well, my intention was to shoot you in the upper portion of the body. However, my intention was not to kill you. My intention was to stop the threat, the threat that you were posing to everyone in the downtown area at the Christmas parade," Bryce Scholten said.

Brooks is accused of driving into the Waukesha Christmas parade route last year, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others.

Brooks, who has no legal training, is representing himself at the trial. He has repeatedly disrupted the court proceedings with defiant and outlandish behavior.

Brooks went on a tirade for 50 minutes Thursday morning, arguing that the case should be dismissed. He told Judge Dorow that his right to a speedy trial was violated and that the trial shouldn't be taking place in Waukesha County due to bias. He also told the judge it was "treason" not to uphold her oath of office to honor his constitutional rights.

Jurors were not present for his speech.