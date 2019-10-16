'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked 15-year-old dies by suicide, family wants to raise awareness

By
HOUSTON -- A family is pleading for justice after a 15-year-old sex trafficking victim took her own life.

Letty Serrano appeared to be a typical high school student with a loving family until she was forced into sex trafficking.

"She was a great girl," Serrano's grandmother Cynthia Rivera said. "She was a good student and she loved her puppies."

On Oct. 12, Serrano decided to end her own life. Her family says it's because she was a victim of sex trafficking.

The family says at just 13 years old, Serrano was drugged and sold to sex traffickers.

When her family got her back, they say she was not the same little girl.

"We got her back damaged," Rivera said.

Serrano's father Mariano Serrano told ABC7 sister station, ABC13, that he's broken and destroyed about what happened to his daughter.

"I feel like I let her down," Rivera said.

Now, the family is raising money on Facebook for Serrano's funeral expenses.

They also want people to know how prevalent sex trafficking is in Houston, and how to help fight it.

"It's a very familiar story, unfortunately," Micah Gamboa, executive director of Elijah Rising.

She says there are thousands of trafficking victims in Houston, and over 300,000 in Texas.

"Entire cities are becoming red light districts. It's no longer just a centralized or isolated issue. It's actually spreading across the nation," Gamboa said.

The non-profit says suicide is common among sex trafficking victims because their traffickers are rarely ever caught.

If you or someone you may know is a victim of sex trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsuicidesex traffickingteen
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU: Strike expected to begin Thursday, negotiations with CPS continue
New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school
Man damaged Pilsen church after trying to get inside
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly Wednesday
Van Dyke formally resigns from Chicago Police Department
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
Show More
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
It has been 10 years since the Colorado "Balloon Boy" hoax
Police: Man, 29, missing from Blue Island may be in danger
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
Man charged in Cicero bowling ball attack held on $500K bond
More TOP STORIES News