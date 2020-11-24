4 winter storm tracks that can bring heavy snow to Chicago

PANHANDLE LOW
-Potential for the highest snowfall outside of lake effect
-Heaviest amount axis is broad but intense bands within
-Often times produces sharp differences in snow totals from north to south
-Blizzard conditions are possible if the track is just right and the low pressure strengthens as it moves just to our south
-Lake enhancement possible
CENTRAL PLAINS LOW
-Slow moving area of low pressure that holds its intensity or strengthens
-Needs Pacific moisture to produce high snow totals
-Snow totals can be significant although blizzard conditions are not likely
-Heaviest snow is oriented west-to-east and can cover a large area
-One of the more challenging storm tracks to forecast snow totals
ALBERTA CLIPPER
-Low pressure that develops in Alberta, Canada and then dives south into US
-Fast moving system (slower clippers can produce 6+" of snow, but most are faster moving)
-Snow is usually fluffy and light
-Winds can be strong with these systems creating poor visibility as the snow is easily blown around
BANDED LAKE EFFECT SNOW
-Strong low pressure to the east and strong high pressure to the west
-Winds coming in off the lake out of the northeast
-Cold air flowing over the lake creates lake effect snow bands
-Of all storm systems, lake effect often creates the most intense snow bands
-Creates narrow of band of intense snow with fast accumulating snowfall