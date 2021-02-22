Falling ice, melting snow pose risk as temperatures rise

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10362139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video captured the moment heavy snow and ice caused the roof of a gas station in Des Plaines to collapse.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A canopy at a Des Plaines gas station collapsed under the weight of snow in the early hours of Monday morning, near Ballard and Potter roads .The structure fell at about 12:30 a.m. The gas station was attached to a 7-Eleven. No one was underneath at the time, and no injuries were reported.The owner of the business told investigators he heard a loud noise and then saw the collapse, Des Plaines Dupty Fire Chief Pete Dyer said in an emailed statement.The power to the fuel pumps was shut off until the debris is cleared and equipment inspected, he said. The Des Plaines Building Department and Fire Prevention Bureau were investigating the collapse.Jason Kos went to the 7-Eleven Mobile station to take pictures this morning."I won't bring my kids with me to go get gas anymore," Kos said. "We haven't seen anything yet. Once it starts melting and freezing, it's gonna be worse."The heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures have led to nearly 20 roof and building in collapses in the past few weeks. Two more, both at vacant buildings, were reported overnight after another inch or so of snow fell on parts of Chicago.The first collapse was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the Canaryville neighborhood. Crews found a caved-in roof in the 500 block of West 44th Street, and ordered the building to be demolished, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt.Firefighters said the house was vacant. The second floor fell onto the first like a pancake.Another cave-in was reported about 6:15 a.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood. Crews found a collapsed roof in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Department of Buildings spokeswoman Mimi Simon.No one was hurt in either incident, Merritt said.A garage collapsed near Humboldt Park at Richmond and Bloomingdale, also with no injuries reported.On Feb. 17, a man died after a snow-covered awning collapsed on him and another person at an off-track betting site on the Far South Side."We see icicles falling all the time," said Michael Jett.Ice shattered a truck driver's windshield as he was passing under the CTA L tracks on Cermak near Wabash.He suffered some cuts to his face from flying glass. The area had to be closed temporarily.