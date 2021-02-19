roof collapse

Man trapped in South Deering garage for 2 hours after cave-in

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man from Chicago's South Deering neighborhood was trapped for about two hours after his garage collapsed Thursday.

Victor Moore said he heard cracking in his garage and thought perhaps someone had gotten inside, but found it had partially caved in. His first thought was to get his car out, but halfway through the rest of the garage collapsed, trapping him inside.

Moore called a tow truck, which gave him an estimate for 30 to 40 minutes, but he said two hours passed with no response. Eventually, he called the fire department, who helped him climb out of a window.

Moore said his car was able to turn on so he had heat, and said he was lucky he had his phone on him.
