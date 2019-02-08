A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Boone DeKalb, La Salle, Kane and McHenry counties until 10 a.m. for wind chills as low as -20. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the far north and western suburbs - including DeKalb, LaSalle and McHenry counties, until 10 a.m.
A Wind Advisory was in effect for the Chicago area until 3 a.m., with wind gusts reaching to 50 mph.
As of 9:45 p.m., ComEd said they have 5,700 customers without power in the far northwest and far south suburbs. They said they have restored power to 47,000 customers Thursday.
Flurries will continue Friday morning, but will not accumulate. The high for Chicago will reach 15 degrees, with an overnight low of 2 degrees.
Temperatures will rebound a bit on Saturday, with a high of 23 degrees. Sunday will bring clouds and snow, with between 1-3 inches of snow accumulating.