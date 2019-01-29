Chicago AccuWeather: Extremely cold, dangerous wind chill

Extremely cold Tuesday night with wind chills bringing temperatures down to -35 to -50. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect beginning at 6 p.m. until Thursday morning.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourAccuweather Alert Day: Extremely cold with -50 wind chills. High: -13, Low: -27Accuweather Alert Day: Extreme cold, wind chills as low as -45 and snow late. High: -1, Low: -2Partly cloudy, slightly warmer, light snow. High: 19, Low: 11Cloudy with freezing drizzle, drizzle. High: 37, Low: 36Cloudy, foggy and rainy. High: 42, Low: 36Cloudy with rain to wintry mix. High: 40, Low: 25Sunny and colder. High: 33, Low: 16