WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Extremely cold, dangerous wind chill

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Extremely cold Tuesday night with wind chills bringing temperatures down to -35 to -50. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect beginning at 6 p.m. until Thursday morning.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Extremely cold with -50 wind chills. High: -13, Low: -27

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Extreme cold, wind chills as low as -45 and snow late. High: -1, Low: -2

Friday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer, light snow. High: 19, Low: 11
Saturday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle, drizzle. High: 37, Low: 36

Sunday: Cloudy, foggy and rainy. High: 42, Low: 36

Monday: Cloudy with rain to wintry mix. High: 40, Low: 25

Tuesday: Sunny and colder. High: 33, Low: 16

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Warning in effect until Thursday
How to prevent frostbite, stay safe during dangerous cold
Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
More Weather
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Warning in effect until Thursday
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Ald. Danny Solis resigns as chairman of City Council Zoning Committee
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man charged in ISP trooper death on I-294 in Northbrook
Punishment for concealing a killing in Chicago? 150 days
$1,000 price tag for rare Indonesian durian raises a stink
Ohio factory makes every Super Bowl football by hand
Show More
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva closes due to extreme cold
Stacey Abrams to give Democratic response of the State of the Union
All 3 aboard medical helicopter killed in crash in Ohio
More News