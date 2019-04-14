Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: 1-4 inches of snow on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Between 1 and 4 inches of snow will fall on Sunday. Temps in 30s.

Sunday: Windy with rain/snow mix. High: 39, Low: 32

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 52, Low: 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with late showers. High: 65, Low: 51

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 69, Low: 55

Thursday: Windy, rainy and stormy. High: 65, Low: 42

Friday: Chilly with showers. High: 49, Low: 41

Saturday Light rain. High: 51, Low: 40



