Chicago AccuWeather: 1-4 inches of snow on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Between 1 and 4 inches of snow will fall on Sunday. Temps in 30s.
Sunday: Windy with rain/snow mix. High: 39, Low: 32
Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 52, Low: 44
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with late showers. High: 65, Low: 51
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 69, Low: 55
Thursday: Windy, rainy and stormy. High: 65, Low: 42
Friday: Chilly with showers. High: 49, Low: 41
Saturday Light rain. High: 51, Low: 40
