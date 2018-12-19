Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy start before warming up Wednesday

Breezy start to Wednesday with highs near 50.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourPartly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 47, Low: 37Cloudy with light rain. High: 44, Low: 30Cloudy with sprinkles and flurries early. High: 35, Low: 25Mix of sun and clouds. High: 40, Low: 28Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 23Mostly sunny and dry. High: 36, Low: 29Rain/snow mix possible on Christmas. High: 37, Low: 26