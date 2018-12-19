WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy start before warming up Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Breezy start to Wednesday with highs near 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 47, Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 44, Low: 30
Friday: Cloudy with sprinkles and flurries early. High: 35, Low: 25

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 40, Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 36, Low: 29

Tuesday: Rain/snow mix possible on Christmas. High: 37, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute
Winter storm wallops Southeast, wipes out power to 500K
More Weather
Top Stories
Funerals for fallen Chicago police officers to take place Saturday
Girl, 13, and mother carjacked during Skokie crime spree; suspects still at large
What we know about Chicago police officers fatally struck by train
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Dogs rescued from China arrive at O'Hare
VIDEO: Man covered in flames dipped into puddle after crash
Cook Co. Sheriff's correctional officer killed in Woodridge crash, 2nd correctional officer charged
Show More
5 Chicago Bears players named to 2019 NFL Pro Bowl
From Chicago Little Village to cartel big time: Flores vs. Chapo in NYC courtroom
'Letters to Santa' collects, wraps and delivers presents for nearly 2,000 CHA kids
Attorneys claim someone locked Kenneka Jenkins in hotel freezer
More News