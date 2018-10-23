WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Clear and chilly Tuesday night with lows ranging from the upper-20s to around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly, with clouds by the lake. High: 50, Low: 35

Thursday: Partly sunny but clouds increasing. High: 51, Low: 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a light shower. High: 52, Low: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers at night. High: 53, Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain. High: 53, Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy with an early drizzle then clearing. High: 51, Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 49, Low: 35

