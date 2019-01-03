WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and warmer than average

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly clear and warmer than average Thursday night. Average low across the area is 17 degrees.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 45, Low: 30
Saturday: Sunny and beautiful. High: 49, Low: 32

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 36

Monday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 52, Low: 36

Tuesday: Cooler. High: 40, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 39, Low: 30

Thursday: Cloudy and mild. High: 44, Low: 32

