Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and warmer than average

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly clear and warmer than average Thursday night. Average low across the area is 17 degrees.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 45, Low: 30
Saturday: Sunny and beautiful. High: 49, Low: 32
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 36
Monday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 52, Low: 36
Tuesday: Cooler. High: 40, Low: 28
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 39, Low: 30
Thursday: Cloudy and mild. High: 44, Low: 32
