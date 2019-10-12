Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, breezy, chilly Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and breezy with a chilly start Saturday. Highs around 50.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 50, Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 53, Low: 36

Monday: Sunny, dry, still cool. High: 54, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 60, Low: 41

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 51, Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 58, Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 50



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
