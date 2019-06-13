Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cool and windy Thursday, stray shower possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cool and windy Thursday with the possibility of a stray shower. Highs in the mid- to upper-60s.

7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cool, windy with a stray shower. High: 68, Low: 51

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 77, Low: 52

Saturday: A few showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 62

Sunday A few showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 62

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 72, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 56

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 80, Low: 63


