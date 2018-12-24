WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Drizzle, light snow overnight for not-so-white Christmas

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drizzle which could free and light snow overnight, but not enough for a white Christmas. Highs in the upper-30s to low-40s.

Tuesday: Clouds increase with drizzles or flurries. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 36
Thursday: Cloudy and mild with a soaking rain. High: 49, Low: 47

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers early. High: 48, Low: 26

Saturday: Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 21

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 31, Low: 22

Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 22

