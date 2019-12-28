Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, breezy, rain late Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mild and breezy with rain late Saturday. Highs in the low 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain late. High: 53, Low: 50

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy with showers. High: 60, Low: 34

Monday: Partly cloudy, drizzles and flurries. High: 37, Low: 27

Tuesday: Overcast with morning snow. High: 34, Low: 26

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 40, Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 43, Low: 32

Friday: Overcast with showers. High: 45, Low: 35



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former NU law professor hit, killed by car in Oak Park
Teen wounded in shooting outside South Shore Popeyes
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Lurie Children's Hospital completes 34 heart transplants in 2019
Man sues Ring, Amazon for 'lax security standards'
Man charged with trying to bring gun into Cook County Jail
Chicago cannabis coordinator lays out do's and don'ts for 2020 legal weed
Show More
Here's where you can get free Starbucks today
Family, friends say final goodbye to boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting
CPD squad car involved in Humboldt Park crash, 3 injured
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Man killed, woman injured in McHenry County crash
More TOP STORIES News