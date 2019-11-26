CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with rain arriving later in the day Tuesday. Highs in the mid- to upper-40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day. High: 48, Low: 48
Wednesday: AccuWeather Alert: Mostly cloudy, wind gusts up to 60 mph. High: 44, Low: 29
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 39, Low: 33
Friday: Scattered rain. High: 41, Low: 36
Saturday: Windy, rainy at times. High: 44, Low: 35
Sunday: Windy with scattered snow showers. High: 38, Low: 25
Monday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 35, Low: 26
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News