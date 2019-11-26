Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with rain arriving later in the day Tuesday. Highs in the mid- to upper-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day. High: 48, Low: 48: AccuWeather Alert: Mostly cloudy, wind gusts up to 60 mph. High: 44, Low: 29: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 39, Low: 33: Scattered rain. High: 41, Low: 36: Windy, rainy at times. High: 44, Low: 35: Windy with scattered snow showers. High: 38, Low: 25: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 35, Low: 26