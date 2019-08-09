Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, beautiful Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A beautiful, mostly sunny Friday. Highs around 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Very nice. High: 82, Low: 59

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 84, Low: 66

Sunday: Isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Tuesday: Showers early. High: 81, Low: 64

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 80, Low: 62

Thursday: Beautiful. High: 81, Low: 63



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
