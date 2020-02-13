Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, beautiful Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, beautiful Monday. Highs in the low 80s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Sunny, nice. High 85, Low: 66
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 69
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, stray storms. High: 90, Low: 69
Friday: Sunny, hot. High: 91, Low: 71
Saturday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 93, Low: 71
Sunday: Hot and muggy. High: 95, Low: 71
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News