Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, beautiful Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, beautiful Monday. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, nice. High 85, Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, stray storms. High: 90, Low: 69

Friday: Sunny, hot. High: 91, Low: 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 93, Low: 71

Sunday: Hot and muggy. High: 95, Low: 71


