Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, light morning snow Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, windy and light morning snow Wednesday. Highs in the mid-20s.
Wednesday: Flurries early, cold. High: 24, Low: 18
Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, breezy: 43, Low: 32
Friday: Overcast, with drizzle and flurries late. High: 39, Low: 30
Saturday: Cloudy with light rain to snow. High: 36, Low: 17
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold. High: 26, Low: 15
Monday: Cloudy, flurries late. High: 32, Low: 24
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow. High: 30, Low: 20
