Chicago AccuWeather: Potential for severe storms Monday afternoon, evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms develop in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Accuweather Alert Day. Storms develop in the afternoon. High: 74, Low: 59

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 71, Low: 54

Wednesday: Windy, warmer, with a few storms. High: 82, Low: 59

Thursday: Few showers. High: 73, Low: 51

Friday: Mild and dry. High: 74, Low: 60

Saturday: Few storms. High: 76, Low: 58

Sunday: Cool, 50s by lake. High: 69, Low: 53


