Chicago AccuWeather: Rain continuing into Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain is expected to continue into early Saturday. Later Saturday will be cool, cloudy and breezy with a chance of isolated showers.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Showers early. High: 43, Low: 24: Chilly. High: 41, Low: 30: Nice. High: 52, Low: 38: Breezy. High: 56, Low: 40: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58, Low: 42: Showers late. High: 57, Low: 41: Clearing. High: 56, Low: 36