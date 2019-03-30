Chicago AccuWeather: Rain continuing into Saturday

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain is expected to continue into early Saturday. Later Saturday will be cool, cloudy and breezy with a chance of isolated showers.

Saturday Showers early. High: 43, Low: 24

Sunday: Chilly. High: 41, Low: 30

Monday: Nice. High: 52, Low: 38

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 56, Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58, Low: 42

Thursday: Showers late. High: 57, Low: 41

Friday: Clearing. High: 56, Low: 36



