Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and chilly Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy and quite chilly Saturday, highs in the 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Saturday Showers early. High: 43, Low: 24

Sunday: Chilly. High: 41, Low: 30

Monday: Nice. High: 52, Low: 38

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 56, Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58, Low: 42

Thursday: Showers late. High: 57, Low: 41

Friday: Clearing. High: 56, Low: 36



