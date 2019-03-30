Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and chilly Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy and quite chilly Saturday, highs in the 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Showers early. High: 43, Low: 24: Chilly. High: 41, Low: 30: Nice. High: 52, Low: 38: Breezy. High: 56, Low: 37: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58, Low: 42: Showers late. High: 57, Low: 41: Clearing. High: 56, Low: 36